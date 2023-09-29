MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD Chief of Police Carlos Otiz announced his resignation after three months with the district, MISD said in a release on Friday. MISD’s Lieutenant Scott McKown has been appointed as interim Chief.

MISD says McKown brings 30 years of law enforcement experience, which includes 23 years within a school district police department and eight years as a lieutenant.

“Having worked with Lt. McKown previously and in the time he has been in the lieutenant’s role, I am confident in his ability to work with the MISD Police Department, district, and campus leaders, and other law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe environment for our students and staff,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard.

The school district says that while they adhere to the Student Code of Conduct, and the police department follows the Penal Code, both entities work in tandem to create the safest environment for students and employees. The district says they are committed to evaluating the processes in place and understanding there are opportunities for improving security measures throughout the district.

“As an officer who has committed a large portion of my life to school law enforcement, I am confident in stepping into this role to ensure there is no interruption in our daily operations,” said MISD interim Chief Scott McKown.

Recently, Lt. McKown and the principal supervisor over secondary schools worked to make some adjustments as principals shared concerns with some changes that were made and how they needed more support and officer presence. The school district stated the need for the Police Department and all district departments to be responsive to the needs of the campuses.

MISD says enhancing safety and security is at the front of their efforts, with a concerted focus on officer presence and visibility at campuses, deterring crime, and enforcing and upholding Texas law to its fullest.