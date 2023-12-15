MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD has decided to recommend to the Board of Trustees that the school district discontinues the contract with the REACH Network, which oversees Bunche Elementary and Goddard Junior High as an 1882 partner.

MISD says the REACH Network will continue to operate the school through the end of the 2023-2024 school year. The district says it is grateful for the dedicated work that REACH has contributed over the past four years and remains committed to enhancing student outcomes at both campuses.

“Midland ISD is confident in bringing Bunche Elementary and Goddard Junior High back under the MISD umbrella as neighborhood schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard. “We look forward to working with the REACH Network over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for our students and staff.”

The REACH Network has seen improvements in attendance rates and parent engagement at both schools since 2019, according to a release from the district.

“The REACH Network, including our leadership, board, and campus staff are committed to the success of the students in our schools,” said REACH Network secretary/treasurer Brian Stubbs. “We will continue to have the successes and accomplishments of our students be the focus throughout this school year and those that follow. Our staff makes our schools the best place for the students of Midland, and the dedication of our team has made all of their lives better.”

As part of this transition, all personnel and staff, who are also MISD employees, and in good standing, will remain employees of the district and serve in roles that best fit the needs of MISD.

The school district says it recognizes the importance of maintaining stability and continuity for students, parents, and staff during the transition, and will remain committed to open communication and transparency throughout the process. The district says this will ensure all stakeholders are kept informed of developments and next steps.

“We acknowledge the significant efforts made by the REACH Network to improve student outcomes and value the partnership and collaboration that has taken place since 2019,” said Howard. “We are eager to build upon the foundation laid by the REACH Network for the continued advancement of Bunche Elementary and Goddard Junior High.”

MISD says it will reveal comprehensive plans this spring, designed to facilitate a smooth transition, ensuring that the 2024-2025 school year begins seamlessly.