MISD planning for in-person instruction this school year

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- In a Zoom call addressing the coronavirus response in Midland Wednesday, Midland ISD said it is planning to have in person learning this coming school year.

District spokesperson Elena Ladd said the district will not have hybrid or virtual options this year. However, students in ninth through twelfth grades may enroll at Coleman High School if they wish to work from home. Coleman HS will be the only campus offering a 100% virtual option.

When it comes to keeping students and staff safe, MISD cannot mandate mask wearing this fall, but Ladd says the administration does recommend them. Additionally, Ladd encouraged all those eligible for the vaccination to get it prior to the start of the school year. However, COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandated.

When asked about the district’s contingency plans amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Ladd said, “We are really focused on having kids in school, physically learning. We, of course, will continue to closely monitor our case rates…our goal is kids in school for in person learning.”

Ladd said anyone who tests positive during the year will have to follow the CDC guidelines for quarantine before being allowed back on campus.