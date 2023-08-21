MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Career and Technical Education program at Midland ISD offers a diverse array of 27 programs encompassing 121 individual classes, positioning students for prosperous futures in both higher education and thriving careers.

During the 2022–23 academic year, more than 5,400 of the 7,185 students in grades 9-12 were enrolled in a CTE course. Of those, the number of students completing an Industry Based Certificate across MISD’s five high schools increased more than 200% compared to the prior year. MISD said the IBCs attained by these students stand as tangible proof of their mastery in industry-specific skills, effectively validated against universally recognized industry benchmarks. This accomplishment highlights not only the students’ dedication, but also the districts’ commitment to fostering job-ready skills in our students.

MISD offers a comprehensive selection of programs, each tailored to specific career clusters.

Programs of study include:

Accounting & Financial Services

Advanced Manufacturing & Machinery

Animal Science

Automotive Technology

Automotive Paint & Body

Business Management (Dual Credit)

Business Management (non-dual)

Cosmetology

Cybersecurity

Culinary Arts

Diesel and Heavy Equipment

Digital Communications

Emergency Services

Engineering

Engineering CADD (Dual Credit)

Graphic Design & Multimedia Arts

Healthcare Patient Care Technician

Healthcare EMT

Healthcare Pharmacy Technician

HVAC & Sheet Metal

Firefighter

Law Enforcement

Lodging & Resort Management

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Plant Science

Teaching & Training

Welding

Beginning this school year, students have the opportunity to participate in a new plant science program. This new pathway includes Turf Grass Management and Landscape Design Management courses. Courses will include Greenhouse Operations and Production. These courses provide a hands-on learning experience that melds creativity with technical expertise, preparing students for careers in landscape architecture, greenhouse operations, floral design, and turf management.

MISD partners with Midland College to provide dual credit programming in state-of-the-art facilities that provide an even greater opportunity for hands-on learning experiences. These spaces enable students to practice skills in environments mirroring their intended careers. For example, Health Science facilities feature hospital beds and medical equipment available for students studying nursing, EKG, and phlebotomy. Welding facilities allow students to safely train using welding equipment, while Oil and Gas Exploration utilizes tools such as programmable logic controllers and mechatronics.

In these real-world work settings, students also have the opportunity to collaborate alongside professionals in the field. This ensures graduates are prepared to meet the workforce needs in the region. The program has fostered unique partnerships across various fields, such as collaborating with the local Restaurant Association for Culinary Arts and teaming with Warren CAT for Diesel Technology.

CTE is a critical component of the district’s efforts towards College, Career, and Military Readiness. Parents can access the CCMR Parent Guide for additional information about requirements.