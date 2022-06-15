MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — This past year Midland ISD implemented multi-teared systems of support as well as positive behavior intervention. The district is creating this behavior curriculum within the classrooms.

This will help both students and teachers. The first year was planning based, now it’s into eight campuses with this support. Seven elementary schools and one freshman campus volunteered to implement this.

“They expressed the need to us of clear values across the district, so when we met with them we collaborated and came up with ‘MISD needs to be safe, be respectful and be responsible’. So regardless of what campus each student is at, if they move, they’ll automatically know what does it mean to ‘be safe, be respectful and be responsible’ in that district, and where can I go if I need help?” said Taylor Harris, MISD’s Mental Health Coordinator.

Each school’s curriculum will look different, but the same message remains.