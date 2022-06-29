MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the hire of several new district leaders at its school board meeting this week.

In a recent news release, those named to new positions were Dr. Serrano, Kristin Albaugh, Cristina Rivera, Emily Roberts, Krista Daniel, and Morgan Robertson.

The new School Improvement Officer is none other than Dr. Serrano. In this role, Dr. Serrano will oversee MISD’s, Achievement Zone, schools of choice, and System of Great School’s work.

Coming from Las Cruces to Midland, Dr. Serrano formerly served as Chief Operations Officer this year and Chief Human Resources Officer for the past five years. Dr. Serrano also served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and Director of Human Resources for more than 20 years at Socorro ISD in El Paso. According to the news release, Dr. Serrano led a team of educators to turn the school around from not meeting Adequate Yearly Progress for years to being the only 5A Exemplary high school in West Texas.

Dr. Serrano holds a B.A. from UTEP, a Master’s Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a Doctorate from UTEP in Teaching, Learning, and Culture.

The new principal at Midland Alternative Program will be Kristin Albaugh, who spent the last 2 years as an assistant principal at Goddard Junior High. Albaugh also served as special education coordinator for the Goodard Junior High campus among other leadership roles. Originally from Pennsylvania, Albaugh taught public school for more than a decade in the Keystone state. A graduate of the Police Academy, Albaugh spent hours of training focused on communication with diverse populations, conflict resolution, threat analysis, and strategic planning.

From South Texas to Midland, Cristina Rivera has been named principal at Alamo Junior High. Prior to her time in Midland, Rivera served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in multiple school districts in South Texas. Rivera has also served as a Director of Student Support Services and District Coordinator of School Improvement. In her current role as principal, she has worked to improve student growth through instructional leadership.

Rivera is currently a doctoral candidate in the Cooperative Superintendency Program at UT-Austin.

Over at Emerson Elementary, Emily Roberts has been promoted from assistant principal to principal. Mrs. Roberts has served as AP at Emerson for the past three years.

Before coming to Emerson, Roberts served as a teacher and instructional specialist at Jones and Burnet elementary schools. Since arriving at Emerson, she’s also served as the RTI and 504 coordinator for the campus.

Morgan Robertson will be the new principal at General Franks Elementary. Robertson most recently served as the assistant principal at Jones Elementary and has also served as an AP at Goddard and Abell junior highs.

Robertson began her teaching career in Midland as a teacher at Abell Junior High. As an AP, Robertson developed digital data for each grade level to help track progress in reading and math skills.

Additionally, the REACH Network has announced Krista Daniel a new principal for Bunche Elementary. Daniel brings 20 years of educational experience to Midland.

Daniel most recently served as an elementary school principal in Canadian ISD (Texas Panhandle). During her four years as principal, she implemented quality curriculum training for staff, authored a grant for literacy and math goals, and created procedures for identifying G/T students