MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD has named Kellie Spencer as the Acting Superintendent for the District. Trustees made the decision during September’s School Board meeting on Monday night.

Spencer currently serves as MISD’s Chief of Administrative Services, a role she has held since arriving in West Texas in 2020.

Spencer began her career in education in 1997 as an elementary teacher and served in a variety of roles at Cedar Hill ISD near Dallas for more than 20 years. She served as Deputy Superintendent at CHISD before moving to Midland.

“In looking at her overall experience, Mrs. Spencer was a clear choice to appoint as Acting Superintendent,” said Board President Bryan Murry. “Since arriving in Midland, she has been instrumental in streamlining our operations and promoting efficiency and responsible management districtwide.” Additionally, Spencer has experience leading a district through transition. She previously served as an Acting/Interim Superintendent in Cedar Hill.

Spencer and her husband have three children, including a son at Legacy High School and a daughter at Abell Junior High.

“I love working in the same district where my own kids attend,” said Spencer. “It gives me firsthand insight into the needs of parents and helps me better serve all of our families.”

During Monday’s meeting, the Board also voted to authorize the Board President to formally accept Dr. Angelica Ramsey’s resignation when submitted, and engage the services of Dr. Ann Dixon and the Walsh Gallegos firm to conduct a search for a permanent superintendent- the same group who led the search when Ramsey was hired.

“It is the Board’s hope and expectation that this search process will again be able to source high-quality candidates to lead MISD,” said Murry.

While the search will begin immediately, a hiring decision will not be made until after the November election. Races for trustee districts 3, 5, and 6 are currently on the ballot for November 8, 2022.