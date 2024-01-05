MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD students may be out of school until January 9th, but that doesn’t mean district employees are just sitting around.

MISD recently shared updates to what the district maintenance and custodial teams have been up to over the holiday break. The maintenance team replaced 25 HVAC units and installed electrical, fire alarm, and water heater upgrades across the district.

The custodial team was also hard at work, disinfecting, detailing, and deep cleaning campuses across the district.