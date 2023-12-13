MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD is implementing a budget review process through analyzing financial expenses every other month and enrollment data every six weeks, with the goal of maintaining fiscal alignment and effectively using resources.

The school district says the process will closely monitor revenue fluctuations in relation to approved budgets, mainly driven by enrollment and average daily attendance. When analyzed with historical trends and annual budgetary expense projections. MISD says this close monitoring will increase financial stewardship districtwide.

Findings and updated reports will be presented to the board of trustees quarterly at the monthly board meetings.

“Our aim is to ensure that every available resource is optimized for the benefit of our students and the community,” said Tucker Durham, Chief Financial Officer at MISD. “This ongoing review process will help us to make informed decisions and allocate resources strategically.”

MISD says any budget surplus due to staffing vacancies will be redistributed to fund supplies, materials, equipment, and any approved projects not in the original budget, enhancing the overall efficiency and quality of student education.