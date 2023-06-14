MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD is encouraging residents to share what they think the future of Midland’s schools should look like for students.

Responses to the survey will help the Bond Planning Committee as it formulates a school bond proposal which best fits the needs of the students and community. Both have seen unprecedented growth in recent years and are anticipated to continue sharply increasing, according to MISD.

The survey can be completed here and will close on Friday, June 30th. The entire community is encouraged to participate, especially parents of future Bulldogs and Rebels.

There will be a Bond Planning Committee Meeting at Legacy High School on Tuesday, June 20th at 6pm, with another one planned on Monday, July 17th at 6pm if necessary, location to be determined.