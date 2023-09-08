MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland ISD Air Force JROTC will be hosting a 9/11 memorial service, commemorating the heroes who have dedicated their lives to keeping the community safe.

MISD says this provides an opportunity for the community to come together, reflect, and express gratitude to those who selflessly serve and protect.

The event is free and open to the public, with a special invitation to all law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and first responders.

The MISD Air Force JROTC, with the Midland High choir and band, will be leading the ceremony in honoring the dedication and bravery of our first responders.

The 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held at Centennial Park on Monday, September 11th, beginning at 9:55am.