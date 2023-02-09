MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD released a statement following a campuswide “hold” that lasted for about an hour Thursday afternoon. The district said the hold was put in place while MISD police conducted an investigation and that there was never an active threat to campus.

The campus went into a hold status at 12:06 p.m. after a student reported to an administrator that they heard that a suspect police have been searching for might be on campus. Security cameras showed someone who possibly met the suspect’s description, but no one was located.



This suspect is the same student believed to have had a gun on campus Tuesday, though possession of a weapon has not been confirmed. There is a directive to apprehend this student, and they have been added to the Midland Police Department’s runaway database.



Several Midland Police officers were participating in a workout with the football team as part of a community relations effort today, as well. When the hold status was enacted, these MPD officers assisted MISD PD in their search. DPS and a Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigator also responded.



Under a hold status, hallways are cleared, and students remain in their classrooms until the “all clear” is announced. Business goes on as usual. The hold status was lifted at 1:11 p.m.