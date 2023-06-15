MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ- Midland ISD has released a statement regarding two students that were injured in an ATV crash.

“We are saddened to learn that two Midland ISD students were involved in an ATV accident over the weekend that resulted in their transport to Lubbock for medical care. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their family during this difficult time, and we are optimistic they will make full recoveries. Midland ISD has been in contact with the family and will continue to provide support to them as needed. At this time, the family is asking for continued prayers,” the District said in a statement.

According to MPD, the crash, involving an ATV and pickup truck, happened around 9:23 p.m. on June 11 in the 2100 block of Barber Street. Investigators said the driver of a Ford F-350 was heading northbound on Barber Street; three people on a Yamaha ATV were heading eastbound in the alley of the 300 block of Elm Avenue when they tried to cross Barber Street and struck the Ford.

All three occupants of the ATV, the 27-year-old driver, and two juveniles, were taken to a hospital for treatment and the children were later airlifted to a Lubbock hospital for continued care. The driver of the truck was not injured, and the investigation is ongoing.