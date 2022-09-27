MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD is investigating after a threat was made against an elementary school.

In a statement, MISD said, in part, “A message that threatened a shooting at Jones Elementary was discovered yesterday evening on the playground. Midland ISD Police immediately began investigating, and the investigation continues. School proceeded as normal today, though officers have been on campus as an added security measure.”

Parents were notified of the threat and ongoing investigation with a phone call that went out around noon today. Some parents, upset about the delay, gathered together at the school at 4:00 this afternoon as a sign of protest and a demand for answers. We have a reporter heading the school now and will update as more information becomes available.

MISD said it is encouraging parents to speak with their students about the seriousness of making threats of any kind- anyone who witnesses a threat or has information about the threat made toward Jones Elementary, is asked to contact campus Crime Stoppers.