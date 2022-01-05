MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Students and families will have a chance to meet campus leaders and find out more about the learning opportunities across the district which will include neighborhood schools, schools of choice, gifted and talented programs, pre-k, and more.

More than 40 district programs and schools are participating in the school fair.

According to a recent press release, Public Information Officer Elana Ladd said that “This is an opportunity to make personal connections with principals, ask questions, and start thinking about what kind of programs are important to your family,”.

Fun for the entire family; jumper’s, free popcorn, door prizes, face painting, and food are included at the school fair showcase event.

This event will be Saturday, Jan. 8th from 11 am to 2 pm at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland TX.