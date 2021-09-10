MISD holds 9/11 ceremonies

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD held 9/11 ceremonies Friday morning at Legacy High and Midland High in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The ceremonies were led by the Midland ISD Air Force JROTC. They featured students singing God Bless America and the Star-Spangled Banner, as well as the playing of taps.

AFJROTC members raised the American flag, and a ceremonial wreath was presented to honor the victims of 9/11. Ceremonies were attended by students, staff, members of the Midland fire and police departments, as well as members of the community.

Here are some photos of the event given to ABC Big 2 News by Midland ISD: