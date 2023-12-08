MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A generous donation from Pioneer Natural Resources is helping to provide opportunities for all students with a significant expansion to robotics programs, which will soon encompass all grades and schools within Midland ISD. The district says this reinforces MISD’s commitment to fostering innovation and STEM education.

“The expansion of our already stellar robotics programs will pave the way for even more opportunities and achievement for our students,” said MISD CTE Director Jeff Horner. “Robotics education promotes innovation at all levels, propelling our students toward a successful future.”

The district continued by saying this development marks a realization of MISD’s vision to implement a comprehensive PK-12 robotics program, including a “FIRST LEGO League” and “FIRST Tech Challenge.” These programs will be nurturing students in the fields of robotics, engineering, and technology.

This initiative aims to achieve several key objectives:

Integration of “FIRST LEGO Leagues” and “FIRST Tech Challenges” into the robotics curriculum at all grade levels, ensuring a competitive learning experience.

Consistent teacher training to provide the skills and knowledge needed to effectively guide student in state-of-the-art robotics.

Enhance students’ robotics, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, empowering them to develop and thrive in an increasingly tech-driven world.

Develop a culture of lifelong learning, innovation, and leadership through robotics education.

MISD says expanded robotics programs will include teams for students as young as fifth grade this year, and as young as first grade next year. This ensures students will have the opportunity to have their interests and skills nurtured.

“FIRST LEGO Leagues” are already formed, and competitions have already begun. “FIRST LEGO League” is a comprehensive program that uses LEGOs to teach robotics and STEM concepts to students of all ages.

“Pioneer has a storied history of supporting STEM education, as we believe in its transformative power,” said Pioneer President, COO, and CEO Designate Rich Dealy. “We are proud to sponsor the MISD First Robotics program which enables students to build on their passion for innovation, while simultaneously helping to pave the way for the students’ future success and developing a strong workforce for the Permian Basin’s future.”

In coming months, MISD says it will be recruiting teachers to lead the robotics programs across the district. Comprehensive training will include a curriculum tailored to each grade grouping. Campuses are currently identifying spaces to serve as labs to provide hands-on robotics experiences.