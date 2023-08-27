MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After announcing reaching the goal of affording all students access to their own digital learning device in 2021, Midland ISD announced Wednesday that the initiative will be expanding to allow students to keep their learning devices in the 2023-24 school year.

According to a release from MISD, students will now have a device to call their own free of charge, rather than effectively borrowing a device from the district each day.

“As learning increasingly happens in a digital environment, curricula have moved to devices such as iPads and Chromebooks,” said Fatima Muñiz, Executive Director of Technology. “Because of this, it’s critical that students have access to a device without the hassle of checking one in and out. It’s theirs to take home and will follow them for many years as they advance grade levels.”

MISD says Chromebooks will especially help students prepare for state-mandated assessment testing, which takes place on a computer for most students.

“Getting students familiar with basic computer tasks such as typing, dragging and dropping will go a long way in making sure they’re ready to take these important tests,” Muñiz said. But prep for the big test isn’t the only benefit. “Practically all careers involve some type of digital technology, and getting students trained in tech is a critical component of preparing them for college or career.”

This preparation starts early, according to the district, with Kindergartners and first grade students using iPads and second graders and up using Google Chromebooks. Devices will be able to follow students across grade levels, as the average use cycle for these devices is four to five years.

All devices are managed by MISD using GoGuardian to keep track of student activity and ensure that each device provides a safe learning experience. This includes Beacon, which notifies staff of potential threats of self-harm or harm to others

“We take student safety very seriously, including in a digital learning environment,” Muñiz said.

MISD is aware that malfunctions and accidents happen, as well as the occasional missing devices.

“Students have to be mindful that their device is indeed theirs, and they have to take care of it,” Muñiz said. “It’s a great lesson in responsibility.”

Some repairs just aren’t possible. The worst Muñiz has ever seen: “Chocolate milk for sure. There’s just no repairing a laptop that’s been covered in chocolate milk.”

Students will receive a loaner device as MISD staff attempts to repair the device in-house. Parents will have the option to purchase insurance from a third party to cover the costs of repairs and replacements, or they will have to pay a fee.

“Digital technology is so ubiquitous that it’s critical for all students to have a device in their hands,” Muñiz said. “They’ll carry what they learn with them throughout their lives, and much of what they learn will happen in a digital environment no matter where they are in the world.”