MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD started the year off this Wednesday with nearly all teacher positions filled, as well as a plan to expand the police force present at schools.

“We are trying to grow obviously House Bill 3 has passed in May which requires an armed officer at every campus, so we are trying to expand the police department we currently are budgeted for 22 officers; we are not at that 22 officers we are currently recruiting trying to hire those people,” Midland ISD Police Chief Carlos Ortiz said.

“Obviously school safety and the safety of our children, the future of Midland Texas, right? So, as we try to prevent bad things from happening, we have to have an officer present and the visibility itself of having an officer on every campus I think it will help keep people with bad intentions from trying to infiltrate our schools,” Ortiz continued.

If interested, you can apply with the MISD Police by reaching out to the district directly. The MISD Police is required to meet the state standard by the first of September.