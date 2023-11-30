MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD Executive Director of Athletics Blake Feldt announced he would be retiring from his career in athletics at the end of the year. Feldt has been involved in athletics for 39 years.

Feldt, a 1979 Midland High graduate, began his lifelong coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech after playing offensive line for the Red Raiders from 1979-1982. There, he was part of head coach Jerry Moore’s staff, someone Feldt credits with helping him have a successful career of his own.

Following his time at Texas Tech, Feldt was on staff at Texas, where he met his wife Kathy, Appalachian State and SMU.

After leaving SMU, he and his wife, along with their three sons, decided to make the switch to high school football.

Feldt got his first head coaching job at Breckenridge, followed by stints at Hays and Pilot Point. Pilot Point won the 2009 State Championship under Feldt’s leadership, a moment made more special because two of his sons were on that team.

After almost 30 years of coaching around the country, Feldt finally returned home to West Texas, but not to his hometown of Midland. Feldt took the head coaching job at Permian, a career-long dream of his.

Feldt led the Panthers to one district title and three bi-district titles from 2013-17.

“Truth be told, my favorite head [coaching] job was the head football coach at Odessa Permian. I loved it. I loved every minute of it there,” Feldt said. “The traditions there, the people, I just loved it.”

He hung up the whistle after the 2017 season to return to his hometown and serve as the MISD Executive Director of Athletics.

“To come back to Midland is truly a blessing. I love Midland. and in the back of my mind, throughout my career, no matter where I’ve been or what I was doing, in some way, shape or form, I always wanted to come back to Midland,” Feld said.

In his time at Midland ISD, Feldt had a hand in the hiring of Midland football coach Thad Fortune, who led the Bulldogs to a historic 2023 season including their bi-district championship since 2010.

Feldt said the time was right to finally retire from his post after he’s seen both Midland and Legacy have much athletic success in the past five and a half years. He also wanted to see to it that MISD’s bond proposal for brand-new high school campuses passed. That bond passed in the most recent November election.

Feldt said he feels nothing short of grateful and blessed for the career he has had, and the opportunity to finish his career in the place where it began on the football field in a Midland Bulldogs uniform.

“It’s a special place with special people and I know it because I’ve been all over the place throughout my career and there’s no place like it and it has a special place in my heart,” Feldt said.

Feldt plans to take his career in a different direction, joining BurfordCaudle Family Capital in Dallas.

MISD is expected to begin the process of replacing Feldt at the beginning of 2024.