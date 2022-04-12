MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Enrollment for families with students planning to attend school in Midland next year is officially open. This goes for all students Pre-K through 12th Grade.



“Pre-K is a little bit different of a process, because you do have to qualify. So they can work with the Pre-K department on that. For Kindergarten through 12th Grade if there knew to MISD they’ll do the new student only enrollment and it is also required for our returning students as well.” said Erin Villarreal with the district.

Its required for those just starting school, new students and returning ones.

“Of course for new students its the chance to obtain all the documents and information and have the right forms that are required, and for returning it does allow parents to update any information that has changed since last year, to complete forms that are also required annually, just for us to account the students that are returning, where they’re going to be going. It just gives us the idea of how things need to be.” said Villarreal.

The district does recommend enrolling while campuses are still open, so families can get help if they need it.

Families can enroll in their existing Skyward family access account or through the district website.

“It really is open until school starts, we’ll have it open a little bit later, because we do want it to get to 100 percent.” said Villarreal.

For those doing school choice, that process has already started.

“So of course they can use school finder to find out what school they’re zoned to, but if they would like to go to a school of choice, or a magnet school, they would go to through Apply Midland to apply.” said Villarreal.

This route is a multi-step process.

“Once that process is complete, and they are approved where they choose to go, then they still do need to complete the online Skyward enrollment process.” said Villarreal.

Enrollment has moved online to make things easier and more accessable for families.

The first day of school is August 8th.