MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many Midland ISD employees received a retention incentive last week, as a reward for their dedicated service to MISD. Now, we are hearing from several employees about how much it was a game changer, especially during the holiday season.

Dodiane Bell has been with MISD for almost 30 years, beginning as a bus monitor and currently serving as Assistant Director of Transportation. She is also almost done with her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Purdue University.

“I am so fortunate to work at a place that values the efforts of its employees, encourages them to strive for excellence and provides the support they need to reach their professional goals,” Bell said. “Thank you to the board, superintendent and administration for this incentive. You have my heartfelt gratitude.”

Allison Turnbill has worked in the attendance office at Legacy High School for a year and a half. She’s a mother of two children in college and helps manage attendance records at a very busy campus, with about 2,400 student who are on time, arrive late, leave early, call in sick, and are absent for college campus visits…all of which need to be documented.

“It’s a lot of work, especially because our campus has so many students, but I love the relationships I’ve built with students and staff, and I look forward to coming in every day,” Turnbill said. “The retention incentive is little something that lets us know the district appreciates us. It makes me feel good.”

Mary Wilkins teaches Kindergartners at Scharbauer Elementary, a job which tasks her with helping young children become curious learners who are eager to explore all the world’s possibilities, a tall order of a job.

“Lots of teachers leave the profession because they don’t feel supported,” she said. “I’ve returned because we have a great support system here on campus and with administration and the board.”

Wilkins is in her sixth year with MISD, and says the retention is just one more reason why it’s a great place to teach.

“Teaching isn’t easy by any means, but it can be incredibly rewarding. To be appreciated for this work is really special,” Wilkins continued.

Summer Telck has been with the district for around 20 years, she started as a paraprofessional but her passion for serving students with special needs quickly led her to a career in Special Education. Telck is now a diagnostician, a job that can be touch, especially when it comes to telling parents their child may have special needs.

Telck is also a mother of three active children, which can be challenging…and hard on appliances.

“This retention incentive came at the perfect time because our washing machine is about ready for retirement,” Telck said, laughing at the prospect that her dishwasher may be next. “Between final exams and getting ready for Christmas, a new washing machine is one less thing we have to worry about, and I’m incredibly grateful to the district for the incentive. It’s just one more reason why I’m glad to be at MISD.”

MISD added the annual retention bonus back in August and is open to all employees, The incentives range from $1,000 to $1,500, depending on the length of service, and are awarded to those with at least one full year of employment at the district.

You can learn more about the incentive here.