MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland ISD employee has been placed on administrative leave after reports that the employee “exhibited behavior consistent with being under the influence while on duty.

MISD said in a statement, “This employee is not being charged with any criminal offense. Per MISD policy, the employee was placed on administrative leave while MISD conducts its investigation. MISD has no further information at this time.”