MISD, ECISD receive donations to support vaccination

Up to 400k will go to staff who receive vaccine

MIDLAND/Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD and Ector County ISD will each receive up to $200,000 each from the Scharbauer foundation to support vaccination efforts for staff.

The funds will be distributed to teachers, staff, and substitute teachers who receive the vaccine to stay healthy and continue educating area students.

“This donation is literally and figuratively life-saving,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey. “On behalf of the entire School Board and Administration, I cannot thank the Scharbauer Foundation enough for their generosity.”

“After a year of interrupted learning, keeping our children in class is more important than ever. We hope this effort saves lives, promotes health, and helps educate our students,” said Grant Billingsley, Executive Director of Scharbauer Foundation.

“Ector County ISD is excited to be part of this effort from the Scharbauer Foundation,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “This gift is a wonderful incentive for our team members to get vaccinated as a way to protect themselves and others. On behalf of our Board of Trustees and 4,200 employees, I say thank you.”

Staff of each organization will receive further communication regarding how to receive the incentive.