MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD has earned a “B” grade from the Texas Education Agency in the first complete ratings released since 2019. MISD’s overall score of 80 is an improvement from the “C” grade of 75 last awarded and a milestone for the district.

“By comparing our current rating with our previous pre-COVID score, we can see that true growth has occurred in the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Angélica Ramsey. “This rating should send a message to the community that we take education seriously, and we are excited about the continued growth throughout our district.”

The TEA’s report showed even more progress among MISD’s campuses. The number of campuses earning an “A” or “B” rating more than tripled since the TEA’s 2019 rating. This includes six “A” rated campuses, up from two in 2019, and seven “B” rated campuses, up from two in 2019.

The 2019 rating included 19 campuses that were given either a “D” or “F” rating. Fewer than half of those campuses (9), now have a comparable rating. (The TEA now grades “D” or “F” campuses as “not rated.”) A closer look at the numbers reveals the number of failing campuses decreased from nine to two

Five of the campuses previously rated an “F” earned “B” ratings, and a sixth campus (Henderson Elementary) jumped from an “F” to a 78, only two points away from a “B.” Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary improved from an “F” rating in 2019, to a score of 89 — just one point away from earning an “A.”

Other “A” rated campuses include Early College High School, Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Carver Center, Bowie Fine Arts Academy, Emerson Elementary and Santa Rita Elementary. Several of these campuses improved from a previous “C” rating to an “A.”

“Seeing these improvements is a great encouragement to all of our staff and parents, and I want to thank our teachers and administrators for their hard work in getting to this place,” Ramsey said. “We are still working diligently to ensure students get the quality education they need to succeed.”

Ratings for elementary campuses are based on STAAR test results from the spring. Secondary campus ratings are based on STAAR results, and also factor in graduation rates and other metrics.

Additionally, 10 campuses were honored with 28 Distinction Designations in the areas of reading, math, science, social studies, academic growth, postsecondary readiness and closing the gaps.

Notably, Young Women’s Leadership Academy earned distinctions in all seven categories in its first year being rated. Other campuses earning distinctions include Early College High School, Carver Center, Bowie Fine Arts Academy, Emerson Elementary, Santa Rita Elementary, Sam Houston College Prep Elementary, Bush Elementary, Fannin Elementary and Rusk Elementary.

A comparison of 2019 versus 2022 ratings is below: