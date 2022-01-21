MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Child Nutrition services at Midland ISD is in search of employees passionate about serving our youth.

Midland ISD Child Nutrition Services (CNS) department will be hosting a hiring fair for this weekend on January 22nd for one day only at Midland Park Mall from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Recruiters from the Midland ISD Child Nutrition Services (CNS) department will be giving on-the-spot interviews and job offers to those who are interested.

The Midland ISD Child Nutrition Services (CNS) department has 50 job openings to fill. The positions that are open start employees at a pay of $13.50 an hour and are expected to work Monday through Friday.