MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD announced Friday the number of AP Scholars has more than doubled since 2019, complemented by an increase in average scores earned by students in each award category.

According to a release by MISD on Friday, MISD students displayed exceptional dedication with their performance in AP exams, with students scoring a 3 or higher which is considered “qualifying” to count as college credit.

In 2019, 40 MISD students received the AP Scholar award, with an average score of 2.53. In 2023, 87 students earned the AP Scholar designation with an average score of 2.76.

In 2019, 6 students were named AP Scholar with Honors with an average score of 3.0. In 2023, 14 students earned this honor with an average score of 3.51.

Additionally, 26 students were granted the AP Scholar with Distinction award in 2023, up from the 3 students awarded in 2019. MISD says the average score of 4.04 underscores the students’ dedication and excellence.

The release says between 2019 and 2023, the total number of AP Scholar awards surged from 49 to 127. Overall participation in AP programs and exams also increased since 2021. 32.4% of students who took the exams in 2023 received qualifying scores, compared to the 24% of students in 2019.

MISD says they are proud of these students’ exceptional accomplishments and extends gratitude to the support provided b staff and parents, helping students achieve these goals.