MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD met Monday at its school board meeting to discuss options for a new bond to expand the district. This was to address the possibility of student enrollment increasing in the coming years.

However, the school board was not able to discuss the bond in-depth. The Bond Committee will instead be meeting Thursday night to discuss the number, location, possible relocation and renovation of high schools and building onto existing sites.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard said they will be “jumping right into the high school discussion about number of high schools, location high schools and visibility of locating the high school, renovating and building onto existing sites.”

Dr. Howard also mentioned the possibility of building freshman centers for the current high schools. All topics are expected to be discussed at length in Thursday’s bond meeting.

More details about academic impact of grade reconfiguration will also be discussed.