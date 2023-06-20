MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- At the final meeting, members on the Midland ISD bond committee reached a consensus on what to recommend to the board next month.

According to a release from MISD, the committee will recommend two propositions for the November 2023 election.

Proposition A includes:

The construction of a brand new Midland High School and Legacy High School campuses.

The updating of the current LHS and Midland Freshman campuses for conversion to middle schools. MISD’s four current middle schools will also see renovations.

The updating of safety and security at campuses district wide.

Proposition A is tallied at $1.36 billion, which is about $37 per month for the average homeowner.

Proposition B includes:

The construction of a new elementary school in the Lone Star Trails area of northeast Midland.

General maintenance to campuses across the district.

Proposition B is tallied at $317,000, or about $11 per month for the average homeowner.

Early results from the district’s community feedback survey indicated a passion for building brand new Midland High and Legacy High campuses to ensure accommodation of future growth, according to the release. In addition, new high schools should have ninth graders; whereas currently, ninth graders are only at freshman campuses.

Survey results have also shown that the respondents’ preferred time to call an election is November 2023. They also indicated any bond should be broken up into multiple propositions, rather than a single ballot that includes everything.

The survey can be found here and closes Friday, June 30th.

Committee members will be presenting their recommendation to the Board of Trustees at the regular monthly school board meeting on July 25th.