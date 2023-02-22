MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- A bomb threat was discovered Tuesday afternoon against San Jacinto Junior High School.

According to a statement, Midland ISD sought the expertise of the Midland Police Department to ensure the campus was safe as an extra-precautionary measure.

MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit swept the campus Tuesday evening. EOD did not find any explosive devices and determined the campus was safe.

A couple of threats were discovered online by a San Jacinto administrator who manages the campus’ social media accounts late Tuesday afternoon. The threats were made as a direct message on social media early Monday morning. The messages said the school would be bombed if classes weren’t cancelled and threats were made toward the principal and a student. The threats also included a racial slur toward the principal.

MISD takes all threats against its personnel, students, and facilities very seriously. MISD Police requested MPD’s EOD unit sweep the campus. The sweep started at 7:30pm and took almost an hour to complete.

MISD informed parents and staff Tuesday via callout about the threats and the result of the sweep. The district ensured the campus was safe and informed them about what to do if they see or hear about threats to the campus.

“Campus safety is our utmost priority, and threats against our campuses are not tolerated.”

The MISD Police Department is currently investigating who sent these messages. They will also work with outside law enforcement, including the FBI, if necessary.

Police might also pursue a warrant for records from the social media provider.

Anyone with any information about this matter is asked to call MISD Police. They can also submit a Crime Stoppers tip anonymously here or by calling.