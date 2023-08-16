MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to add a single proposition totaling $1,415,400,000 to the upcoming November ballot.

The proposition will include:

Two comprehensive high schools

Middle school improvements

Safety, security, and accessibility

Improvements to aging facilities

New elementary school

If approved, a new Legacy High School will be built at the Thomason Drive and Tradewinds Boulevard intersection, Midland High would be located at 1600 E Wadley Avenue; there will be no change to attendance zones. This would replace the old buildings, which are 62 and 94 years old, respectively.

The district said there would be little to no change in property taxes because of a tax compression passed earlier this year by the state legislature. For a closer look at the bond, including voter information, click here.