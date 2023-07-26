MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland ISD Board of Trustees heard recommendations from the Bond Planning Committee in a meeting Tuesday evening after the committee recommended that the Board call for a bond election this coming November.

The committee noted district growth as one of the primary reasons for its decision. There are currently 10 active subdivisions under development and the projected growth is expected to reach more than 32,146 students between now and 2033: that’s an additional 4,325 students. In addition, the bond would address upgrades to aging facilities and focus on safety and security.

They recommended two propositions:

Proposition A would include building a new Midland High School and new Legacy High School as well as middle school additions and renovations with safety, security, and accessibility across the district. The total cost of the proposition would be $1.37 billion with a tax impact of about $29 per month for the average home value of $341,000.

Proposition B would include a new elementary school in the Lone Star Trails development (NW Midland) as well as renovations to aging facilities for a total cost of $317.2 million. The tax impact would be about $8 for the average home value of $341,000.

Should both propositions pass, voters would be looking at a tax impact of about $37 per month.

You can learn more about the District’s needs here. The District must call for the election by August 21, we will update this story when that decision is reached.