MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week the Midland ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-23 teacher salary schedule, which includes an increase in pay for first-year teachers to $58,500, up from last year’s starting pay of $57,500.

MISD said in a news release that the District is committed to supporting teachers by increasing all teacher salaries across the board. Starting teacher pay has increased nearly 10% since the 2019-20 school year, when starting teacher pay increased to $53,500.

“MISD will continue to offer the highest teacher pay package in West Texas,” said Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management. “Providing competitive compensation is critical as we work tirelessly to recruit and retain the top teaching talent for our students.”

Included in the 2022-23 budget proposal, the MISD Board is also expected to approve a $1,000 annual incentive bonus for all employees. Therefore, a beginning teacher in MISD will earn at least $59,500 next year. In addition, the district offers a 100% employer-funded health insurance plan. MISD called the district’s total compensation package “the most attractive in the area”.

Other highlights of the compensation manual include an increase in the minimum hourly rate for all support staff to $13.50/hour. Additionally, all staff will receive a 2%-of-midpoint raise.

“In the face of rising costs for all families, this board understands the importance of responsibly supporting the hard-working staff of Midland ISD,” said School Board President Bryan Murry. “From teaching our students to maintaining our buildings, each of them play a critical role in the success of our district.”