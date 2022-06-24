MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland ISD Board of Trustees approved the salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year including an increase in pay for first-year teachers. According to a recent news release, last year’s starting pay for teachers was $57,500 and for this upcoming school year, first-year teachers will have a salary of $58,500.

The pay increase was a part of the district’s 2022-2023 Compensation Manual, which according to a recent news release was approved at a budget workshop earlier this month.

Since the 2019-2020 school year, starting teacher pay has increased by nearly 10%. Midland ISD Board of Trustees says that the raise reflects the district’s commitment to supporting teachers.

“MISD will continue to offer the highest teacher pay package in West Texas,” said Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management.

“Providing competitive compensation is critical as we work tirelessly to recruit and retain the top teaching talent for our students.”

The MISD Board is also expected to approve $1,000 annual incentive bonuses for all employees as included in the 2022-2023 budget proposal. The district also offers a 100% employer -funded health insurance plan, securing the district’s total compensation package.

In the news release, support staff will increase the minimum hourly rate to $13.50 per hour. As a part of the Compensation Manual, all staff will receive a 2% of midpoint raise.

“In the face of rising costs for all families, this board understands the importance of responsibly supporting the hard-working staff of Midland ISD,” said School Board President Bryan Murry.

“From teaching our students to maintaining our buildings, each of them plays a critical role in the success of our district.”