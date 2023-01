MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the 2023-2024 academic calendar as part of its regularly scheduled board meeting. Next school year, following a summer break, MISD students will head back to class on August 9 and the last day of school will be May 24.

The calendar, attached below, includes all approved holidays as well as testing dates for the coming academic year.