MISD approves 2021-2022 budget, 26.75% of budget will go to other school districts as mandated by state

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget at their June board meeting Monday evening.

As previously reported, the approved budget includes an increase in the starting pay for teachers, as well as an estimated decrease in the property tax rate.

The total budget of $418,323,408 is composed of a general fund, debt service fund, and fund service fund.

“The budget is a pathway to meet board goals,” said Chief Financial Officer Darrell Dodds. “That supports all of our teaching and learning and what they will be doing for our students next year.”

Under the new budget, starting teacher pay at Midland ISD is now $57,500. The budget also includes an increase in minimum pay for hourly employees, and a 2%-of-midpoint pay raise for all employees.

“We are proud to offer the most competitive teacher pay package in our region,” said Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management. “Compensation is a key component of attracting and retaining the best teaching talent, something we work year-round to achieve.”

In addition, the newly approved budget estimates a lower maintenance and operations property tax rate from $0.95640 last year, to $0.95340. The interest and sinking tax rate holds steady at $0.0702, meaning the estimated new combined property tax rate will be $1.0236 per $100 valuation. The slightly lowered tax rate will be approved in the August 2021 board meeting.

The new general fund budget of $380,837,032 allocates 41.75% of the fund directly toward classroom instruction.

“This budget supports the work of teachers and academic leaders who are focused on doing what’s right for our students,” Dodds said.

Additionally, 26.75% of the budget will go to Chapter 49, or recapture, which is mandated by the state. This year, Midlanders will pay $101,869,206 to the state in the form of recapture, which will go to other school districts.