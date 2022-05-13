MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s that time of year again. Midland ISD high school students from across the district applied to the Midland Young Leaders Challenge and the final group of students has been selected for this one-of-a-kind character-building experience.

In a recent news release, MISD selected 21 students out of more than 60 Midland County high school juniors that applied to the program. The students selected for the program will learn and practice the critical skills of persuasive communication, character building, and leadership skills. Participants in the program is eligible for $7,000 in scholarships and are able to advance to the national leadership conference.

Midland ISD partners with Midland College and the Gen. Tommy Franks Leadership Institute to develop leadership potential in students from across Midland County.”The Midland Young Leaders Challenge is a highly selective program, and the students chosen should be extremely proud of their accomplishment,” said Jeff Horner, MISD Executive Director of Learning, Leading, and Innovation. “Their interest in developing leadership skills today will serve them well when they enter the workforce in the future.”

Here is a list of the students selected:

Legacy High School

-Fabiana Aldana

-Hunter Baron

-Tyrell Bausman

-Bryson Baylor

-Bawi Chin

-Tyler Connel

-Samuel Gonzalez

-Lauren Haile

-McCarlie Martin

-Andre Martin del Campo

-Elise Whittingham

Midland High School

-Gracie Nethery

-Bawi Par

-Olivia Trischitti

-Benton Vickery

Early College HS @ MC

-Kamryn Anderson

-Andres Barbar Molero

-Cung Lian

-Ana McQuitty Bryan

-Sui Tial

-Emediong Udoh

Greenwood High School

-Kirstyn McNutt

-Kathleen Tate

-Tessa Thompson

Trinity School

-Alexander Khouri

-Anna Lee

-Emily McWilliams

-Lorraine Olowookere

-Sophia Sharum

-Raj Sukumar