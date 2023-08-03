MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ahead of the new school year, Midland ISD announced a new and “innovative” approach to leadership aimed at fostering professional development among all campus principals. The district has appointed three people to serve as Executive Directors of School Leadership, each overseeing specific campuses to ensure personalized coaching, support, and guidance throughout the academic year.

Jessica Redman and Tricia Teran will be supervising the elementary campuses, while Shannon Torres will oversee the secondary campuses. Additionally, Melissa Horner, the Executive Director of Student Services, will support the nine partnership campuses.

Jessica Redman Tricia Teran Shannon Torres

MISD said this structure aims to connect departments within the district to their respective campuses, fostering collaboration and ultimately leading to improved student achievement.

The executive directors have been entrusted with a wide range of responsibilities to bolster the capabilities of campus leaders and enhance the overall educational experience for students. These responsibilities also include identifying and developing future principals. The executives will coordinate support for campus leaders and their teams, ensuring integration of evidence-based strategies to facilitate the growth of all campuses.

One of the primary objectives of executive directors will be to facilitate professional development through principal learning sessions that promote collaboration among school administrations. MISD said this will ensure that principals stay updated with the latest educational trends, teaching methodologies, and best practices to deliver the highest quality education to their students.

Jessica Redman brings 20 years of education of experience to her role. “Having served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal, she has demonstrated an exceptional track record of success. In 2018, her campus was honored as one of only 31 campuses statewide named a School Transforming Learning,” the District said in a statement.

Tricia Teran, with seven years of administrative experience and four years as a teacher, will complement Redman’s efforts at the elementary level. “She previously served as an executive director of Learning, Leading, and Innovation for MISD, and as a principal helped turnaround Bonham Elementary leading it to become a “B” rated campus,” MISD said.

Shannon Torres, the former principal at Legacy High School, brings her 19 years of experience in education to her position overseeing secondary campuses. “With an illustrious career as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal, Torres is credited with overseeing a dramatic increase in College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) ranking among graduating seniors,” a statement read.

The district’s leadership is optimistic that the strategic deployment of these executive directors will empower principals to perform at their best, resulting in better outcomes for students across all campuses, “By fostering a collaborative environment and providing personalized mentorship, MISD is setting a promising course for the future of its educational system.”