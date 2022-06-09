MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Congratulations are in order for four new Midland ISD educators appointed to serve as principals starting next month. The new principals are currently working in MISD and are being promoted from within the district.

In a recent news release, a series of interviews with district administrators, campus personnel, parents, and community members took place in order to be selected as candidates. The final interview was with Superintendent Ramsey, then offers were made.

Abell Junior High’s newest principal will be none other than Dr. Crystal Clark. Dr. Clark completed her first year in Midland serving as the principal at the Midland Alternative Program (MAP) campus. Before making her way to the Basin, Dr. Clark served students in Tyler ISD as a DAEP coordinator, instructional coach, and assistant principal. An educator that continued her education, Dr. Clark recently earned her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of West Florida.

Dr. Crystal Clark



​The next principal at Parker Elementary will be longtime MISD educator, Andrea Rodriguez. ​Mrs. Rodriguez started her teaching career at Midland ISD and has served as a teacher at Santa Rita Elementary and more recently serving as assistant principal at Bowie Fine Arts Academy. Organizing STAAR and TELPAS testing, data analysis, T-TESS appraisals, and promoting involvement in the Texas Reading Academy are just a few ways she’s served in her role as an educator. Currently, Mrs. Rodriguez is working on her Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.

Mrs. Rodriguez

Scharbauer Elementary’s new principal is Iris Jiménez. Mrs. Jiménez served as an Academic Director supporting schools and curriculum this past school year. Before making her way to Midland, Mrs. Jiménez spent 22 years serving as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in El Paso. In 2002, she was honored as Teacher of the Year by Tornillo ISD.

Mrs. Jiménez

Assistant Principal Maxine Gonzales at South Elementary is taking her talents to Henderson Elementary starting next month. Ms. Gonzales began her career in Lamesa and made her way to MISD in 2016. At Bonham, Ms. Gonzales served as an instructional coach and teacher. Ms. Gonzales has since served as assistant principal at both Santa Rita and South elementary, where she was campus testing coordinator and created professional development for T-TESS and CHAMPS.

Ms. Gonzales

In the news release, MISD Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia spoke about the promotion of each educator.

“These newly appointed principals have a proven track record of leadership and creating an environment that promotes student success,” said MISD Associate Superintendent Garcia. “We look forward to seeing each of them leading their new campuses into the future.”

The principal positions will go into effect on July 1st.