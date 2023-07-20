MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD Associate Superintendent Ashley Osborne has been invited by the United States Department of Education to attend a groundbreaking meeting in Washington D.C. next week, according to a release from MISD.

The joint meeting will be focusing on the creation of registered apprenticeships for educators to address the persistent issue of teacher shortages.

MISD says teacher shortages have emerged as a pressing challenge, impacting school districts nationwide, including West Texas. To address this issue, the Department of Education and Department of Labor have initiated a partnership to explore innovative solutions through registered apprenticeships for teachers. The apprenticeships would allow teacher apprentices to earn a good wage while learning the on-the-job skills necessary to provide quality education, according to the release.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of this conversation,” said Associate Superintendent Osborne, who brings extensive experience and dedication to education to the meeting.

Ms. Osborne will be joining senior leaders from both agencies, key stakeholders, educational leaders, and experts to design a framework for registered apprenticeships tailored to the unique needs of teaching. MISD says the meeting aims to identify best practices, establish guidelines, and explore different funding options, ensuring the success and sustainability of the apprenticeships.

“By engaging in this collaborative effort, Midland ISD is demonstrating our commitment to finding proactive solutions to the teacher shortages,” said Mrs. Osborne. “The meeting provides MISD the opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping policies that will impact the future of education.”

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27th at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington D.C.