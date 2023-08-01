Employees to be rewarded for hard work and commitment

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said it recognizes the need to retain and reward valuable staff in order to accomplish its mission of preparing all students for college or career.

“We firmly believe that high retention rates among our educators and campus-based staff are essential for fostering stable and thriving learning spaces,” the District said in a statement. “Consistent interactions with teachers, staff, and peers provide our students with a sense of belonging that contributes to both their academic and emotional development. We recognize the importance of every role in our educational community and understand that even a single absence can disrupt the rhythm of our schools, affecting the learning and wellbeing of our students.”

In light of this, the District announced two initiatives that celebrate the commitment and dedication of MISD employees while underscoring the significance of consistence attendance:

Retention Incentive- This incentive offers an additional $1,000 to $1,500 annually for all eligible MISD employees.

Perfect Attendance- This incentive offers a potential payout ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 each year for exempt and non-exempt campus staff. Payments will be accrued incrementally every six weeks throughout the year.

“We are committed to fostering a nurturing environment where our students can thrive academically and emotionally,” said Chief of Human Capital Brandon Reyes. “Our team of educators and staff play a vital role in achieving this goal, and we are excited to introduce these incentives as a testament to their dedication.”

Those who are interested in joining Midland ISD to experience the rewarding benefits of an education-driven community can find a list of job opportunities and other resources here.