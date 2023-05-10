MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD issued a statement to parents Wednesday regarding a social media threat about school violence.

“MISD is aware of a rumor circulating on social media, predominantly on Snapchat, that indicates there will be a school shooting at 2:30 p.m. and possible bombing at 6:00 p.m. today. There is no indication that this rumor targets MISD nor that it originated in Midland or our area. It is not considered a credible threat at this time, and school business is continuing as usual. Midland ISD Police and other local law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate,” the statement said.

MISD is asking anyone with information about the origin of the threats to call MISD Police at 432-240-1050 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 432-694-8477.

The response by MISD comes on the heels of a similar response by authorities in Hobbs, New Mexico. You’ll find a statement regarding that investigation below:

“The Hobbs Police Department has become aware of threats of a school-shooting alleging to happen on May 10th, 2023, that have been circulating on social media, predominantly Snapchat. Our School Resource Officers are also aware of this information and have been working alongside Hobbs Municipal Schools staff to confirm these threats did not originate in the City of Hobbs. We have confirmed that there is no credible threat to the Hobbs Schools at this time. To ensure the safety of our students and HMS staff, the Hobbs Police Department will have an increased presence at the Hobbs Schools on May 10th, 2023. Several other law enforcement agencies around the State of New Mexico have received the same information and are investigating accordingly. If you have any information regarding the possible origin of these threats, please report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.”