ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of six-week-old Eliana Garcia is holding on, “minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day”, as they pray for the infant’s recovery. The baby girl was taken off life support Thursday afternoon and is currently in a vegetive state, family members said.

Elania Garcia and her brother.

Eliana’s mother, 19-year-old Nallely Mendoza, said the infant was airlifted to Lubbock with serious brain injuries after a crash that happened on June 12. According to the Odessa Police Department, around 11:17 p.m., officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Grandview after witnesses called 911 and said the driver of a Lexus was trying to run from the scene. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Daisy Cordero, was quickly detained.

Investigators said Cordero was traveling northbound on Grandview when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Mendoza, as it idled at a red light. Mendoza and her one-year-old son were also taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

According to OPD, Cordero was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and tried to bribe officers not to take her to jail. She was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injuries, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injuries, and Bribery. Cordero remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon; her bond has been set at a combined $62,000.

Eliana’s grandfather, Robert Pasquale, said his family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, prayers, support, and donations from the community.

“The help given to my daughter and her family will change the direction of their lives,” he said. “We cannot thank everyone enough for the help during this incredibly difficult time.”

If you would like to help, you’ll find a link to a gofundme here.