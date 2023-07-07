ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Go see the Warbirds game at the Ector County Coliseum on Saturday, July 8th and help to support Odessa Fire Rescue’s Josh White and his family.

White, a firefighter and paramedic with OFR, was diagnosed with Appendiceal Cancer earlier this year.

“Josh is one of the best paramedics in our department and spends much of his time teaching and mentoring other paramedics and EMTs,” said Odessa Fire Rescue Chief Jason Cotton to the City of Odessa shortly after his diagnosis.

He also works as a skills instructor for the Odessa College EMT/Paramedics program.

White comes from a family of firefighters, including his wife and firefighters, both having worked with OFR.

Odessa Fire Rescue will be selling raffle tickets with proceeds going to White and his family. Tailgate is from 4pm to 6pm, with the game starting shortly after 7pm. All first responders get in free with ID.

You can also help support Josh White and his family through The Yard Foundation’s website.