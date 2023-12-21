MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ben Milam International Academy began a new holiday tradition this year, benefiting those in need in our community.

Students with the school donated 70 homemade fleece blankets to the Buckner Children and Family Services, a non-profit that serves people in Midland. At the event, students also sang Christmas carols.

“Those are our future leaders, they are our future community of Midland, and the fact that they’re starting out so little is just absolutely wonderful,” said Buckner Hope Center Director of Midland Elizabeth Espinoza. “They’re gonna do amazing things for our community.”

“Christmas is about giving thanks and having loved ones around you, and not a lot of people have that, so it’s great to be able to help people feel warm and loved,” said Analia Jimenez, a Milam Academy student.

Participating students were selected based on essays they submitted addressing the importance of volunteering.

The Academy’s PTA also assisted with the project through donations and by creating the blankets.