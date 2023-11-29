KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Kermit announced the selection of Mike Arismendez as the new City Manager on Tuesday.

Arismendez brings more than 25 years of local and state government experience. The City says he was selected out of 20 applicants in a months-long, highly competitive application process which drew applicants from across the country.

Arismendez is a Certified Public Manager, and he has achieved a Bachelor of Business Administration degree both from Texas Tech University. He also holds certifications from the Governor’s Executive Development Program, the Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation (Executive Leadership Program for Regulators) and from Maxwell Leadership (Professional Trainer).

He formerly served as the Executive Director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, City Manager for the City of Littlefield, Texas, and Water Planner for the City of Lubbock, Texas among several other positions in the public and private sectors.

“The City of Kermit is so fortunate to have attracted such a high quality professional to serve as our next City Manager with Mike Arismendez,” said Mayor David Holbrook. “We are grateful for the way Mr. Lunt has helped transform our City and the culture for the better, bringing us into the 21st century, improving communication, technology infrastructure, morale, and staff compensation and benefits in a fiscally responsible way. I know Mr. Arismendez will continue with our positive trajectory and take us into a continued great future!”

Mica Lunt was provided by T2 Professional Consulting to serve as the Interim City Manager back July of 2023, and will continue to serve until Arismendez’s start.

“Truly enjoyed serving alongside the incredible men and women of the City of Kermit for the past several months, and is eager to see Kermit continue to grow as a professional service-oriented city under Mr. Arismendez’s leadership,” said Lunt.

Arismendez is expected to formally begin in his new position on Friday, December 1st. However, Lunt will be helping Arismendez orient to his new role in the first part of December.

“I want to thank the Mayor and City Council for the confidence they have placed in me to be the next City Manager. I look forward to contributing to the continued success for the progressive City of Kermit,” said Arismendez.