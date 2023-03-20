MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Western United Life Building is scheduled to be demolished on Saturday, March 25, 2023. This 12-story building, including a penthouse and basement, was built in the 1940s has been empty since the 1990s. The building was purchased by the Midland Development Corporation in 2018 and will be the fourth downtown building to be demolished in Midland’s history.

Although every effort is being made to ensure safety and security, members of the public should assess their own risk tolerance before coming downtown to observe.

Information for those who plan on viewing the implosion in person:

The implosion will take place between 8:20 a.m. and 8:35 a.m.

Beginning Saturday at 5:00 a.m., streets will be closed off, and traffic barriers will be set up around the exclusion zone. Please see the attached map.

The immediate area will be barricaded and strictly enforced, including the inside of buildings in the exclusion zone. The barricaded area will be north of W. Wall St. and south of W. Ohio Ave. between N. Marienfeld St. and N. Loriane St., including all of Centennial Park.

If you wish to view the implosion, residents will be allowed to observe from the south sidewalk of W. Wall St., the west sidewalk of N. Marienfeld St. north sidewalk of W. Ohio Ave., or east sidewalk area of N. Loraine St.

Parking will be limited to the areas outside the barricade plan.

Restroom facilities will be limited to surrounding businesses’ discretion.

Spectators are strongly encouraged to bring protective eyewear and a dust filter mask. The dust cloud following the implosion can come quickly, and its direction will depend on the weather conditions.

Drone use by the public is prohibited

The implosion will be streamed on City of Midland’s Facebook page.

The pile of debris on the site will be about 18′ above the sidewalk and it is expected to take 6-7 weeks to clear the debris and prepare for new development.