It’s been running since the 1800’s!

Midland’s oldest continuous business now has a new home, and it’s not a restaurant, store or hotel, it’s a funeral home.

Ellis Resthaven Funeral Home has been around for now 130 years. It opened in 1892.

Although it’s been in various locations around Midland, its the oldest running continuous business in the city.

“To me it means were a staple in the community and we have a lot to live up to,” says general manager Leila Bradish.

Bradish says the Ellis family, which owns the business, has had a great reputation in this community.

“We get to bring this into, really the third century, cause it started in 1892, so that’s something really special,” says Bradish.

The funeral home moved into it’s new location five weeks ago off of Big Spring Street. The new facility is bigger, more modern, and more open than its previous locations.

It also has a memorial park on the same property.

“Being here on the Resthaven property is just such a convenience for families,” says Bradish. “They’re able to have their funeral service here, then go to the graveside service, then maybe get a refreshment afterwards.”

The funeral home is getting ready for a grand opening to the public on July 26th.