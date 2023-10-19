MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former Mrs. America titleholders have come together to support the reigning Regina Stock, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week. They said Stock and her family need to support as she undergoes treatment.

“As former Mrs. America titleholders, we deeply understand the power of unity and compassion within our community. Today, we stand together to rally behind Regina and her family,” supporters wrote in a Gofundme.

Stock, an Odessa High alum, won the title of Mrs. America in August of 2023. Less than two months into her reign, she began feeling ill and doctors discovered a mass on her kidney. After further testing, she was diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma affecting her left kidney.

Stock’s supporters said she and her husband, who are both self-employed, will need to take time away from work to travel for treatment, including surgery to remove the cancer.

“Regina is not just a fighter; she is the embodiment of strength, resilience, and empathy,” her friends wrote. “She has touched so many lives with her unwavering kindness and selflessness. Today, it is our turn to stand shoulder to shoulder and show her that no one fights alone. These generous contributions will go directly towards easing the financial burden caused by medical expenses, treatment, everyday bills, and accommodations for her recovery.”

If you’d like to donate, you’ll find the fundraiser here.