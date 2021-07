MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers has added July’s most wanted suspects to their website.

The fugitives featured on the website have active warrants as of May 10. Midland Crime Stoppers says these suspects are considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Click here to see if you recognize any of them, and give Crime Stoppers a call if you know where any of them can be found.

Callers will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will earn a cash reward.